Analysts Set Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target at $221.25

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $221.25.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total transaction of $2,560,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,690. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,986,000 after purchasing an additional 16,733 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 46.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $254,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $134.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,042. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.75.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.84) by ($0.16). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 101.46% and a negative return on equity of 137.44%. The firm had revenue of $186.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focuses on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

