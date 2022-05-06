Analysts Set Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Price Target at $28.21

Shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.21.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLRS. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 189.2% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,178,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 26,596 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the third quarter valued at about $19,045,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 173,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 106,606 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 420.4% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 162,747 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 131,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VLRS opened at $15.18 on Tuesday. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.50.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $678.00 million during the quarter. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a return on equity of 71.25% and a net margin of 3.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela Compañía de Aviación, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

