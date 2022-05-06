Analysts Set Expectations for NOV Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NOV)

NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of NOV in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NOV’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. COKER & PALMER cut NOV from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded NOV from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Griffin Securities upgraded NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NOV opened at $18.79 on Friday. NOV has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $24.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of -39.15 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NOV by 38.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,167,709 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $447,937,000 after buying an additional 9,485,235 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,050,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,433,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of NOV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,249,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NOV by 625.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,949,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

