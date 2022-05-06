Analysts Set Expectations for Travis Perkins plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TVPKF)

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TVPKF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Travis Perkins in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Travis Perkins’ FY2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.81 EPS.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travis Perkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.
About Travis Perkins (Get Rating)
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
