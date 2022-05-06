Analysts Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target at $60.17

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.17.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fastenal from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fastenal from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fastenal from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $36,666.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,463,952.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fastenal by 141.0% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter worth about $32,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FAST stock traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.77. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.29.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Fastenal had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fastenal will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

