Analysts Set Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Target Price at $76.20

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.20.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com cut Ormat Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of ORA stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.42. The stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Ormat Technologies has a twelve month low of $60.32 and a twelve month high of $88.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 66.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.46.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $191.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.08 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 3.72%. Ormat Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Ormat Technologies’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other Ormat Technologies news, Director Stanley Stern sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $606,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ormat Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 6,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 13,893 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Ormat Technologies by 77.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 451 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

