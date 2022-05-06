Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for State Street (STT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for State Street (NYSE: STT):
- 4/21/2022 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $106.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/18/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $115.00.
- 4/11/2022 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
- 4/7/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $113.00.
- 3/31/2022 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2022 – State Street is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/28/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of STT stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.79. State Street Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61.
State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.
State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.
