Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for State Street (STT)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for State Street (NYSE: STT):

4/21/2022 – State Street was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $93.00 price target on the stock.

4/18/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $112.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $106.00 to $90.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $95.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $130.00 to $115.00.

4/11/2022 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/7/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $130.00 to $113.00.

3/31/2022 – State Street was downgraded by analysts at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating. They now have a $101.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2022 – State Street is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/28/2022 – State Street had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $128.00 to $123.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of STT stock opened at $71.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.79. State Street Co. has a one year low of $66.47 and a one year high of $104.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.61.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STT. Lumbard & Kellner LLC acquired a new position in State Street in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

