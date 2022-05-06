Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Altice USA (ATUS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Altice USA (NYSE: ATUS):
- 5/2/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $16.00 to $10.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $26.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $21.00 to $19.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $14.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $17.00 to $12.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Pivotal Research from $18.00 to $15.00.
- 4/22/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $28.00 to $21.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Altice USA had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $15.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $10.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.18. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.06 and a 12-month high of $38.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.22.
Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 95.86% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately five million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.
