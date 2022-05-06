Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Nephros (NEPH)

Nephros (NASDAQ: NEPH) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/5/2022 – Nephros had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $5.25.

4/27/2022 – Nephros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

4/20/2022 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

4/19/2022 – Nephros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

4/13/2022 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

4/7/2022 – Nephros was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

4/1/2022 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

3/25/2022 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

3/19/2022 – Nephros was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

NASDAQ:NEPH traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 610 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,887. Nephros, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $11.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.71 million, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). Nephros had a negative return on equity of 25.91% and a negative net margin of 37.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nephros, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEPH. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 186.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Nephros by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Nephros during the fourth quarter valued at about $646,532,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nephros by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nephros, Inc develops and sells high performance water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. It offers ultrafiltration products that are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

