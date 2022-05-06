Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Okta (OKTA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA):

5/5/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $132.00 price target on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/26/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/20/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/14/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/13/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $270.00 to $200.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $225.00 to $190.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/4/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $235.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $273.00 to $216.00.

3/23/2022 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/22/2022 – Okta was downgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $270.00.

3/21/2022 – Okta had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $200.00 to $195.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – Okta was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $111.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $194.08. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.90 and a twelve month high of $276.30.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 65.25%. The business had revenue of $383.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 7,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total transaction of $1,170,602.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $899,016.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,984,147 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Okta by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after purchasing an additional 33,306 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Okta by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 370,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Okta by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC raised its position in Okta by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Glynn Capital Management LLC now owns 335,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeneq Management LP bought a new position in Okta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,441,000. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

