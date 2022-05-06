Analyzing Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP)

Kiromic BioPharma (NASDAQ:KRBP – Get Rating) and Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Agenus’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiromic BioPharma N/A N/A -$25.59 million ($0.85) -0.75 Agenus $295.67 million 1.61 -$23.93 million ($0.18) -9.78

Agenus has higher revenue and earnings than Kiromic BioPharma. Agenus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kiromic BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kiromic BioPharma has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Agenus has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.9% of Agenus shares are owned by institutional investors. 34.5% of Kiromic BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of Agenus shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Kiromic BioPharma and Agenus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiromic BioPharma N/A -19.90% -18.03% Agenus -9.72% N/A -10.50%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Kiromic BioPharma and Agenus, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiromic BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Agenus 0 0 2 0 3.00

Agenus has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 525.00%. Given Agenus’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Agenus is more favorable than Kiromic BioPharma.

Summary

Agenus beats Kiromic BioPharma on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kiromic BioPharma (Get Rating)

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc., a target discovery and gene editing company, focuses on developing immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors. The company develops ALEXIS-ISO-1, an allogenic gamma delta CAR-T cell therapy product candidate targeting Isomesothelin; ALEXIS-PRO-1, an allogeneic gamma delta chimeric T cell therapy product candidate targeting PD-L1; and chimeric gamma delta PD1 T cell switch receptor therapy. It has license agreements with Mercer University; CGA 369 Intellectual Holdings, Inc.; and Longwood University, as well as research and development collaboration agreements with Molipharma, S.R.L. and Leon Office (H.K.). The company was formerly known as Kiromic, Inc. and changed its name to Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. in December 2019. Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Agenus (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops vaccine programs comprising Prophage vaccine candidate; and QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial; AGEN2373, an anti-CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFÃ TRAP bi-functional antibody that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1777, an anti-TIGIT bispecific antibodies; and AGEN1327, a human monoclonal antibody. In addition, the company develops INCAGN1876, an anti-GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN1949, an anti-OX40 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, an anti-TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, an anti-LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4; AGENT 797, an iNKT cells that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, multiple myeloma, and viral ARDS, as well as in clinical stage to treat hematological malignancies and multiple myeloma/B cells; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. Agenus Inc. operates under ASV, Agenus, AutoSynVax, EVAMPLIX, MiNK, PSV, PhosPhoSynVax, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, Recepta Biopharma SA, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

