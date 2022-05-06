Analyzing Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) & Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK)

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Rating) and Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Weis Markets’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A Weis Markets 2.68% 9.63% 6.20%

This table compares Alimentation Couche-Tard and Weis Markets’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alimentation Couche-Tard N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Weis Markets $4.22 billion 0.52 $108.85 million $4.31 18.97

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Alimentation Couche-Tard.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.3% of Weis Markets shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alimentation Couche-Tard and Weis Markets, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alimentation Couche-Tard 0 0 1 0 3.00 Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus price target of $61.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.05%. Given Alimentation Couche-Tard’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alimentation Couche-Tard is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Summary

Weis Markets beats Alimentation Couche-Tard on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's banners. It is also involved in the sale of lottery tickets, calling and gift cards, postage stamps, and bus tickets; issuance of money orders; and provision of automatic teller machines and car wash services. As of April 25, 2021, it operated and licensed 12,328 convenience stores, which include 9,976 company-operated stores in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as 1,900 stores, which are operated under the Circle K banner in Cambodia, Egypt, Guam, Guatemala, Jamaica, Honduras, Indonesia, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Vietnam. The company was formerly known as Actidev Inc. and changed its name to Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. in December 1994. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

Weis Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products. It operates stores primarily under the Weis Markets name, as well as Weis, Weis 2 Go, Weis Great Meals Start Here, Weis Gas-n-Go, and Weis Nutri-Facts. As of March 7, 2022, the company owned and operated 197 stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, New York, West Virginia, and Virginia. Weis Markets, Inc. was founded in 1912 and is based in Sunbury, Pennsylvania.

