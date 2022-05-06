Analyzing Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) & General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD – Get Rating) and General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Rite Aid has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its share price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, General Cannabis has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rite Aid and General Cannabis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rite Aid 3 0 0 0 1.00 General Cannabis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Rite Aid presently has a consensus price target of $8.33, suggesting a potential upside of 26.26%. Given Rite Aid’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rite Aid is more favorable than General Cannabis.

Profitability

This table compares Rite Aid and General Cannabis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rite Aid -2.19% -19.38% -0.89% General Cannabis -149.64% -128.29% -46.38%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Rite Aid shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rite Aid shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.0% of General Cannabis shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Rite Aid and General Cannabis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rite Aid $24.57 billion 0.01 -$538.48 million ($9.95) -0.66 General Cannabis $5.93 million 5.66 -$8.87 million N/A N/A

General Cannabis has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rite Aid.

Summary

Rite Aid beats General Cannabis on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rite Aid (Get Rating)

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs. It also operates retail clinics that provide treatment for common conditions; and provides preventative services. In addition, this segment offers healthcare coaching and disease management services. The Pharmacy Services segment provides integrated suite of pharmacy benefit management (PBM) offerings, including technology solutions, mail delivery services, specialty pharmacy, network and rebate administration, claims adjudication, and pharmacy discount programs, as well as drug benefits under the federal government's Medicare Part D program and insurance offerings for individuals and groups. This segment serves health plans, commercial employers, labor groups, and state and local governments. As of April 28, 2021, the company operated approximately 2,500 retail pharmacy locations in 17 states. Rite Aid Corporation was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Camp Hill, Pennsylvania.

About General Cannabis (Get Rating)

General Cannabis Corp. provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon. The company was formerly known as Advanced Cannabis Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to General Cannabis Corp. in June 2015. General Cannabis Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

