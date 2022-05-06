Analyzing Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) & VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) and Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and Semtech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -5.73% -13.66% -6.74% Semtech 16.96% 17.89% 11.61%

VIA optronics has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semtech has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares VIA optronics and Semtech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million 0.52 -$4.13 million ($0.55) -7.27 Semtech $740.86 million 5.20 $125.66 million $1.92 31.31

Semtech has higher revenue and earnings than VIA optronics. VIA optronics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Semtech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for VIA optronics and Semtech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Semtech 0 2 7 0 2.78

VIA optronics currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.00%. Semtech has a consensus price target of $83.50, indicating a potential upside of 38.38%. Given VIA optronics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than Semtech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Semtech shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Semtech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Semtech beats VIA optronics on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VIA optronics (Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

About Semtech (Get Rating)

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications. The company also offers protection products, such as filter and termination devices that are integrated with the transient voltage suppressor devices, which protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing products comprising a portfolio of specialized radio frequency products used in various industrial, medical, and communications applications, as well as specialized sensing products used in industrial and consumer applications. In addition, it provides power products consisting of switching voltage regulators, combination switching and linear regulators, smart regulators, isolated switches, and wireless charging that control, alter, regulate, and condition the power within electronic systems. The company serves original equipment manufacturers and their suppliers in the enterprise computing, communications, and consumer and industrial end-markets. It sells its products directly, as well as through independent sales representative firms and independent distributors in North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in Camarillo, California.

