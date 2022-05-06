Analyzing trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) & Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN)

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) and Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get trivago alerts:

This table compares trivago and Marin Software’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets trivago 1.72% 3.38% 2.80% Marin Software -53.01% -40.44% -27.51%

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for trivago and Marin Software, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score trivago 0 4 1 0 2.20 Marin Software 0 0 0 0 N/A

trivago currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 43.98%. Given trivago’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe trivago is more favorable than Marin Software.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

9.0% of trivago shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Marin Software shares are held by institutional investors. 6.4% of Marin Software shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares trivago and Marin Software’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio trivago $427.68 million 1.60 $12.66 million $0.03 63.69 Marin Software $24.42 million 1.39 -$12.94 million ($0.99) -2.20

trivago has higher revenue and earnings than Marin Software. Marin Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than trivago, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

trivago has a beta of 1.63, indicating that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marin Software has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

trivago beats Marin Software on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About trivago (Get Rating)

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages. As of December 31, 2021, its hotel search platform offered access to approximately 5.0 million hotels and other types of accommodation worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in DÃ¼sseldorf, Germany. trivago N.V. is a subsidiary of Expedia Lodging Partner Services Sarl.

About Marin Software (Get Rating)

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services. The company markets and sells its solutions to advertisers directly, and through advertising agencies that use its platform on behalf of their customers. Marin Software Incorporated was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.