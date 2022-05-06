Analyzing Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH)

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) and Mercurity Fintech (NASDAQ:MFH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Veritone alerts:

Veritone has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its stock price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mercurity Fintech has a beta of 1.48, suggesting that its stock price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Veritone and Mercurity Fintech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritone 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mercurity Fintech 0 0 0 0 N/A

Veritone presently has a consensus price target of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 114.14%. Given Veritone’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Mercurity Fintech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Veritone and Mercurity Fintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritone $115.31 million 3.14 -$70.59 million ($1.98) -5.07 Mercurity Fintech $1.48 million 10.17 -$1.65 million N/A N/A

Mercurity Fintech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritone.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

49.8% of Veritone shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.9% of Veritone shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.8% of Mercurity Fintech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Veritone and Mercurity Fintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritone -61.22% -79.71% -24.06% Mercurity Fintech N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Mercurity Fintech beats Veritone on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Veritone (Get Rating)

Veritone, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that uses machine learning algorithms or AI models, such as perception, prediction, and problem solving and optimization, as well as cognitive processes, including transcription, language translation, face detection and recognition, object detection and recognition, logo recognition, sentiment analysis, text keyword/topic analysis, audio/video fingerprinting, geolocation, visual moderation, and optical character recognition to reveal valuable insights from vast amounts of structured and unstructured data. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media and entertainment, government, legal and compliance, energy, and other vertical markets. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

About Mercurity Fintech (Get Rating)

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. engages in the design, development, creation, testing, installation, configuration, integration, and customization of digital asset infrastructure solutions based on blockchain technologies in the British Virgin Islands and the Asia pacific region. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for traders, communities, and liquidity providers; an asset digitalization platform, which provides blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets that include fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals. It also offers a decentralized finance platform that solves retail traders' problems; cross-border payments services through NBpay; and supplemental services for its platforms, such as customized software development, maintenance, and compliance support services. The company was formerly known as JMU Limited and changed its name to Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. in April 2020. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Veritone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.