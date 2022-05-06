Analyzing VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) & nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR)

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO – Get Rating) and nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.4% of VIA optronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.7% of nLIGHT shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of nLIGHT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares VIA optronics and nLIGHT’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VIA optronics $174.30 million 0.52 -$4.13 million ($0.55) -7.27 nLIGHT $270.15 million 2.29 -$29.67 million ($0.70) -19.80

VIA optronics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than nLIGHT. nLIGHT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than VIA optronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for VIA optronics and nLIGHT, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VIA optronics 0 0 1 0 3.00 nLIGHT 0 1 2 1 3.00

VIA optronics presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 250.00%. nLIGHT has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 123.67%. Given VIA optronics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe VIA optronics is more favorable than nLIGHT.

Profitability

This table compares VIA optronics and nLIGHT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VIA optronics -5.73% -13.66% -6.74% nLIGHT -10.98% -8.89% -7.16%

Risk and Volatility

VIA optronics has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, nLIGHT has a beta of 2.37, meaning that its share price is 137% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

nLIGHT beats VIA optronics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

VIA optronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment. It serves automotive, consumer electronics, and industrial/specialized end markets. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Nuremberg, Germany. VIA optronics AG is a subsidiary of Integrated Micro-Electronics, Inc.

nLIGHT Company Profile (Get Rating)

nLIGHT, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. It operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. The company also provides fiber amplifiers, and beam combination and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications. It sells its products through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and European countries, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia, Europe, and South America. The company was formerly known as nLight Photonics Corporation and changed its name to nLIGHT, Inc. in January 2016. nLIGHT, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Camas, Washington.

