AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $21.63 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a market cap of $609.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.17.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $8,936,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,494 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,558 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000.
About AnaptysBio
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
