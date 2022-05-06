AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($3.41). The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.30 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim downgraded AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $21.63 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a one year low of $20.56 and a one year high of $37.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.04. The company has a market cap of $609.75 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 0.17.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at $8,936,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,081,000. Great Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 37.4% during the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 549,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,904,000 after purchasing an additional 149,494 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP grew its holdings in AnaptysBio by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Eversept Partners LP now owns 182,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 104,558 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter worth about $2,703,000.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

