Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) Price Target Lowered to $45.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ANDE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Andersons from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Andersons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.69.

Shares of ANDE opened at $40.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.37. Andersons has a fifty-two week low of $25.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.60.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Andersons will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Andersons’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

In other news, CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 24,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $1,060,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares in the company, valued at $878,212.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 135,989 shares of company stock worth $6,228,950. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANDE. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Andersons by 165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 37,336 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Andersons by 653.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Andersons by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,427,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons during the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Andersons by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

