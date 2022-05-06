Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) & Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY) Head-To-Head Review

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR – Get Rating) and Hang Lung Properties (OTCMKTS:HLPPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Hang Lung Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Hang Lung Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage $60.56 million 6.62 $21.11 million N/A N/A Hang Lung Properties $1.33 billion 6.38 $497.81 million N/A N/A

Hang Lung Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Angel Oak Mortgage.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Angel Oak Mortgage and Hang Lung Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage 0 2 4 0 2.67 Hang Lung Properties 0 0 2 0 3.00

Angel Oak Mortgage presently has a consensus price target of $19.50, suggesting a potential upside of 22.03%. Given Angel Oak Mortgage’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Angel Oak Mortgage is more favorable than Hang Lung Properties.

Dividends

Angel Oak Mortgage pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Hang Lung Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.73 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%.

Profitability

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage and Hang Lung Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage N/A N/A N/A Hang Lung Properties N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage beats Hang Lung Properties on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage (Get Rating)

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Hang Lung Properties (Get Rating)

Hang Lung Properties Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property investment, development, and management activities in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. The company is involved in the development, sale, and leasing of properties. Its investment properties portfolio includes shopping malls, office, residential, serviced apartment, hotel, and car parking properties, as well as industrial premises. The company also engages in the apartment operating and management; project management; and property agency activities. In addition, it provides management and financial services. The company was incorporated in 1949 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. Hang Lung Properties Limited is a subsidiary of Hang Lung Group Limited.

