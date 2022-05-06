Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,660 ($45.72).
AAL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,400 ($42.47) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($46.22) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,300 ($53.72) to GBX 4,000 ($49.97) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($51.22) to GBX 4,300 ($53.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,020 ($37.73) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Shares of Anglo American stock opened at GBX 3,494.50 ($43.65) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,839.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,357.15. Anglo American has a 1-year low of GBX 36.40 ($0.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,996.80 ($62.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.20. The company has a market cap of £46.74 billion and a PE ratio of 6.40.
In other news, insider Stephen Pearce sold 61,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,919 ($48.96), for a total transaction of £2,394,509 ($2,991,266.71).
About Anglo American
Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
