Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.03 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) to report $3.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for AON’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the highest is $3.11 billion. AON posted sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.55 billion to $12.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $13.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.04 billion to $13.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AON.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 119.46% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.28 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AON shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AON from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.90.

Shares of AON opened at $286.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $312.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $299.25. AON has a twelve month low of $223.19 and a twelve month high of $341.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The company has a market cap of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

AON declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,250 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $356,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total transaction of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AON. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 156.5% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 28,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 18.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,554,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 5.6% in the first quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 155,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,724,000 after buying an additional 8,268 shares during the period. Finally, Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its holdings in shares of AON by 108.2% during the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

