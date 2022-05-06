APi Group (NYSE:APG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Shares of APG stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $17.02. 24,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,679. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. APi Group has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $26.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,764 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of APi Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 650,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of APi Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 67,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 62,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in APi Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period.

APG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on APi Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut APi Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on APi Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, APi Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

