APi Group (NYSE:APG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 86.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.
Shares of APG stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $17.02. 24,646 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 697,679. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. APi Group has a one year low of $16.93 and a one year high of $26.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.18.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APG. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in APi Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,515,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,293,000 after purchasing an additional 743,764 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of APi Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 650,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,773,000 after buying an additional 30,725 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of APi Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after buying an additional 67,796 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 283,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,303,000 after buying an additional 62,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in APi Group by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 229,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period.
About APi Group (Get Rating)
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.
