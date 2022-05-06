Apollo Global Management, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th.

Apollo Global Management has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% per year over the last three years. Apollo Global Management has a dividend payout ratio of 24.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Apollo Global Management to earn $6.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $53.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.11. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64. Apollo Global Management has a twelve month low of $49.64 and a twelve month high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 30.89% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APO shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.72.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.23 per share, with a total value of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 160.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.