Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Announces Earnings Results

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.48, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 30.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.32. 34,902 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,639,483. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $49.64 and a 52 week high of $81.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $30.45 billion, a PE ratio of 7.18, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average is $67.11.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.53%.

Several brokerages have commented on APO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apollo Global Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.72.

In other news, Director A B. Krongard purchased 1,375 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.23 per share, for a total transaction of $92,441.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 343,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,891,000 after buying an additional 31,386 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 130,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 26,596 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,790,000 after acquiring an additional 15,746 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Apollo Global Management by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 43,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management (Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.