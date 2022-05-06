Apple (AAPL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL):

5/3/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

5/2/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $184.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Apple was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $169.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $200.00.

4/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $200.00.

4/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $195.00.

4/27/2022 – Apple was given a new $161.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/27/2022 – Apple was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/19/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/7/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/4/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/31/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.

3/21/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/11/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/9/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.83. 2,786,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,559,792. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.

Get Apple Inc alerts:

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,099 shares of company stock valued at $25,333,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.