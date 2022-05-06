Apple (AAPL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL):
- 5/3/2022 – Apple had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research. They now have a $225.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.
- 5/2/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $184.00 to $168.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 5/2/2022 – Apple had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $157.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/2/2022 – Apple was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 4/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/29/2022 – Apple was given a new $169.00 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
- 4/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $210.00 to $200.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $200.00.
- 4/29/2022 – Apple had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $200.00 to $195.00.
- 4/27/2022 – Apple was given a new $161.00 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/27/2022 – Apple was given a new $170.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/19/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $184.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/7/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/4/2022 – Apple was given a new $185.00 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/31/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/25/2022 – Apple is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/21/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/11/2022 – Apple had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $169.00 to $170.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
- 3/9/2022 – Apple was given a new $210.00 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $156.83. 2,786,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,559,792. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.25 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $1,319,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,475,583.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $18,823,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,099 shares of company stock valued at $25,333,711 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.98% of the company’s stock.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.
