Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirty-six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $190.42.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $156.77 on Friday. Apple has a 12-month low of $122.25 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.29%.

Apple announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,037,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total value of $5,190,528.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,273.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,099 shares of company stock worth $25,333,711. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $25,228,507,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Apple by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $112,422,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,951,705 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 1,841.6% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,755,560 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $78,548,000 after purchasing an additional 8,304,604 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,735,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Apple by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,549,427 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,247,094,000 after purchasing an additional 8,154,171 shares during the period. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

