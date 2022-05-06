Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD) Insider Jeremy Suddards Purchases 7,407 Shares

Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Rating) insider Jeremy Suddards bought 7,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 338 ($4.22) per share, for a total transaction of £25,035.66 ($31,275.03).

Jeremy Suddards also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

On Friday, March 18th, Jeremy Suddards bought 8,178 shares of Aptitude Software Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 304 ($3.80) per share, for a total transaction of £24,861.12 ($31,056.99).

APTD stock opened at GBX 327 ($4.08) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 334.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 474.55. Aptitude Software Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 271 ($3.39) and a 12-month high of GBX 738 ($9.22). The stock has a market capitalization of £187.18 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a GBX 3.60 ($0.04) dividend. This is a boost from Aptitude Software Group’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. Aptitude Software Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group from GBX 845 ($10.56) to GBX 670 ($8.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, implements, and supports business critical software and related services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides software applications, which include Aptitude Accounting Hub, a finance software to centralize and automate enterprise finance, accounting, and reporting activities; Aptitude Revenue Recognition Engine, a specialist financial application, which connects existing general ledgers and source systems to empower enterprises; Aptitude IFRS 17 Solution, a solution to comply with IFRS 17 insurance standards; Aptitude RevStream, a cloud-based revenue recognition software; Aptitude Allocation Engine that controls cost allocations and customer profitability; and Lease Accounting Engine, a lease accounting software.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.