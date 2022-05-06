Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Aptiv updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-$4.80 EPS.

APTV traded down $3.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.97. 9,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,591. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $111.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.03. Aptiv has a 1-year low of $94.75 and a 1-year high of $180.81. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth $396,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aptiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aptiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $154,822,000 after purchasing an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $78,590,000 after purchasing an additional 7,251 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on APTV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Aptiv from $189.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $177.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.47.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

