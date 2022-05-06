Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.90-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91. The company issued revenue guidance of $17.75-$18.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $17.79 billion.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $104.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.03. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.66, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv has a 1 year low of $94.75 and a 1 year high of $180.81.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 8.73%. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aptiv will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.47.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APTV. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 834,122 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $137,588,000 after acquiring an additional 31,980 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Aptiv by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 938,603 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $154,822,000 after acquiring an additional 19,323 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Aptiv by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,157 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,748,000 after acquiring an additional 16,578 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Aptiv by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 476,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $78,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Aptiv by 583.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 8,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

