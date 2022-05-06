Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:AQST)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush cut their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Moussatos now expects that the company will earn $1.16 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.13. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQST traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. 2,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,728. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $6.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $3,618,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,000 after acquiring an additional 195,685 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,080,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 358,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 35,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 348,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.