ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

TSE ARX opened at C$18.87 on Friday. ARC Resources has a 1 year low of C$7.51 and a 1 year high of C$19.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$13.09 billion and a PE ratio of 15.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.08.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that ARC Resources will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ARX shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.50 to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$20.23.

ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

