Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.
Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.14% and a negative net margin of 216.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,621. The company has a market cap of $21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.12. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKDA. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
About Arcadia Biosciences (Get Rating)
Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.
