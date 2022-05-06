Arcadia Biosciences (RKDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.31) per share for the quarter.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 68.14% and a negative net margin of 216.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:RKDA traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,621. The company has a market cap of $21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of -0.12. Arcadia Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $3.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.30.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RKDA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $352,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 1,075.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 35,172 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arcadia Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RKDA. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $4.50 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Arcadia Biosciences from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based health and wellness products in the United States. It engages in developing crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients, health and wellness products, and their viability for industrial applications.

