ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and solutions. The company’s Freight Transportation segment offers transportation of general commodities; motor carrier freight transportation services; business-to-business air transportation services; ocean transport services; global customizable supply chain solutions and integrated warehousing services. Its Premium Logistics & Expedited Freight Services segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services; and domestic and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground service. ArcBest Corporation, formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation, is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on ArcBest from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $133.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $110.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $79.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.10. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $52.86 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.95. ArcBest had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 5.79%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. ArcBest’s payout ratio is 3.27%.

In related news, Director Steven Spinner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $455,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael P. Hogan bought 1,771 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.77 per share, for a total transaction of $150,127.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in ArcBest by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,907,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 307,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ArcBest in the third quarter valued at $7,009,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

