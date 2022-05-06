Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.44 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) will report $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.46 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.42 billion. Arch Capital Group posted sales of $2.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year sales of $9.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $9.52 billion to $9.88 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.05 billion to $11.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Arch Capital Group.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $46.45 on Friday. Arch Capital Group has a one year low of $36.53 and a one year high of $50.73. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.23 per share, with a total value of $38,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 48,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 452.5% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 127,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,872,000 after acquiring an additional 104,509 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 227.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 97,887 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 68,004 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 16,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.