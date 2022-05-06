Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A., formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc., is based in LUXEMBOURG. “
Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMBP. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.60 to $13.10 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.79.
Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.6%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the first quarter worth $4,040,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at $8,098,000. Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 245,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 76,300 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,083,000.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.
