argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $12.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) will post $12.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $21.91 million and the lowest is $5.65 million. argenx posted sales of $167.42 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 92.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that argenx will report full year sales of $126.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.75 million to $147.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $450.89 million, with estimates ranging from $350.42 million to $568.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow argenx.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($4.88) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $44.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.87 million. argenx had a negative return on equity of 22.33% and a negative net margin of 75.69%.

ARGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of argenx in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded argenx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.72.

Shares of ARGX opened at $320.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $303.98 and a 200 day moving average of $300.70. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.09 and a beta of 1.11. argenx has a 52-week low of $248.21 and a 52-week high of $356.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in argenx by 72.7% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 126.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in argenx during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in argenx by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, the Netherlands, Belgium, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy in Phase III clinical trials; bullous pemphigoid and idiopathic inflammatory myopathy in Phase II/III clinical trials; and ENHANZE SC in Pre-clinical study.

