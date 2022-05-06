Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.20 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ARGO)

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Argo Group International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.20 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.24. William Blair also issued estimates for Argo Group International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

ARGO opened at $41.91 on Friday. Argo Group International has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $41.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.03.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Enstar Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 1st quarter worth $49,057,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Argo Group International by 47,946.8% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 946,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,427,000 after acquiring an additional 944,551 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Argo Group International in the 4th quarter worth $19,168,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Argo Group International during the third quarter valued at about $16,116,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in Argo Group International by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,181,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,635,000 after buying an additional 297,961 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Argo Group International’s payout ratio is 46.10%.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

