Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ARGO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Argo Group International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Compass Point raised shares of Argo Group International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Argo Group International from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.88.

ARGO stock opened at $41.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.03. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Argo Group International has a 12 month low of $36.37 and a 12 month high of $61.29.

Argo Group International (NYSE:ARGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Argo Group International had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 5.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Argo Group International will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Argo Group International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Argo Group International by 63,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in Argo Group International by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Argo Group International by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Argo Group International during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA bought a new position in Argo Group International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Argo Group International Holdings, Ltd. underwrites specialty insurance and reinsurance products in the property and casualty markets. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Operations and International Operations. It offers primary and excess specialty casualty, general liability, commercial multi-peril, and workers compensation, as well as product, environmental, and auto liability insurance products; management liability, transaction liability, and errors and omissions liability insurance; primary and excess property, inland marine, and auto physical damage insurance; and surety, animal mortality, and ocean marine insurance products.

