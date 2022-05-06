Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arista Networks from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Arista Networks from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $153.61.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $109.34 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $78.33 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.08 and its 200 day moving average is $128.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John F. Mccool sold 9,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.37, for a total transaction of $1,158,013.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.36, for a total value of $5,134,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 688,527 shares of company stock worth $83,163,747. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Arista Networks by 17.8% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,321,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 4,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 91.5% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 8,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $853,000. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 9,221.2% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 13,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 13,463 shares in the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Arista Networks (Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.