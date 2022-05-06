Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Arkema S.A. (OTCMKTS:ARKAY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARKAY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arkema from €145.00 ($152.63) to €146.00 ($153.68) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Arkema from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arkema from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arkema from €136.00 ($143.16) to €142.00 ($149.47) in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Arkema from €124.00 ($130.53) to €129.00 ($135.79) in a report on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of ARKAY opened at $122.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.51. Arkema has a 12-month low of $100.21 and a 12-month high of $152.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Arkema ( OTCMKTS:ARKAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arkema had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arkema will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arkema SA manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and advanced materials worldwide. The company operates through Adhesive Solutions, Advanced Materials, Coating Solutions, and Intermediates segments. It provides adhesive solutions for construction, renovation of buildings, DIY, durable goods, and packaging and non-woven applications; and supplies technologies used in building activities for businesses and individuals, including sealants, tiles, flooring adhesives and waterproofing systems, and technologies used in industry, which include automotive, textiles, glazing, flexible and rigid packaging, and hygiene markets.

