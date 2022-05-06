Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.79.

APAM stock opened at $34.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.80. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 1 year low of $32.07 and a 1 year high of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.54.

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 146.56% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,609,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,319,000 after acquiring an additional 223,267 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,534,000 after purchasing an additional 59,804 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 362,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,684,000 after buying an additional 82,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,074,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

