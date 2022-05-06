Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) Price Target Cut to $82.00 by Analysts at Stifel Europe

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Europe from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Europe currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ARVN has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Arvinas from $157.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arvinas in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Arvinas in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $110.39.

Shares of ARVN opened at $49.20 on Thursday. Arvinas has a twelve month low of $47.27 and a twelve month high of $108.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.15.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.51 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 409.29% and a negative return on equity of 27.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 340.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Arvinas will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Arvinas news, Director Briggs Morrison sold 20,960 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $1,392,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,205.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 869 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $55,563.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,446 shares of company stock valued at $4,445,577 in the last ninety days. 6.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $2,549,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the third quarter valued at about $1,939,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 5.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,178,000 after purchasing an additional 165,086 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arvinas by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

