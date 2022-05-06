Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ashford Hospitality Trust Inc is a self advised Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust organized to pursue opportunities in the lodging industry. Initial assets consist of six hotels comprised of four Embassy Suites and two Radisson properties as well as eight asset management and consulting agreements. “

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock opened at $6.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 2.12. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $6.56 and a 12 month high of $77.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($1.90). During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.00) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ashford Hospitality Trust will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $23,367,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,356,000 after buying an additional 120,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 23.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 932,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,253,000 after buying an additional 174,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 586,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,627,000 after buying an additional 255,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 138.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,570,000 after buying an additional 276,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.