ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

ASM International NV (OTCMKTS:ASMIY – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $384.67.

ASMIY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of ASM International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $425.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of ASM International from €440.00 ($463.16) to €350.00 ($368.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Redburn Partners cut shares of ASM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of ASM International in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get ASM International alerts:

Shares of ASMIY traded down $15.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.25. The stock had a trading volume of 6,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,859. ASM International has a 1 year low of $273.01 and a 1 year high of $497.06. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $332.36 and its 200 day moving average is $382.13.

ASM International ( OTCMKTS:ASMIY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $561.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.43 million. ASM International had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 21.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ASM International will post 13.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASM International (Get Rating)

ASM International NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of equipment and materials that are used to produce semiconductor devices in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Its products include wafer processing deposition systems for single-wafer atomic layer deposition, plasma enhanced chemical vapor deposition, epitaxy, and batch diffusion/furnace systems, as well as provides spare parts and support services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ASM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.