ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,370.38 ($42.10).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 2,050 ($25.61) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,850 ($35.60) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,300 ($41.22) to GBX 2,900 ($36.23) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 7,200 ($89.94) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 5,500 ($68.71) to GBX 4,100 ($51.22) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

ASOS stock opened at GBX 1,347 ($16.83) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,594.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,071.36. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.35 billion and a PE ratio of 40.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.77. ASOS has a 12-month low of GBX 1,315 ($16.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,326 ($66.53).

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

