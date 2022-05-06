Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.30 EPS

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Astec Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis.

ASTE traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 814 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,135. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.42 and its 200-day moving average is $56.44. Astec Industries has a 52 week low of $36.31 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The firm has a market cap of $962.49 million, a PE ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 1.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Astec Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,437,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Astec Industries by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $267,624,000 after acquiring an additional 304,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Astec Industries by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,855 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Astec Industries by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,588,000 after purchasing an additional 61,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Astec Industries by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Astec Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astec Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

