Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ASTE. Zacks Investment Research cut Astec Industries from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird cut Astec Industries from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.50.

Get Astec Industries alerts:

ASTE stock opened at $42.32 on Thursday. Astec Industries has a fifty-two week low of $36.31 and a fifty-two week high of $75.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.44. The company has a market capitalization of $963.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.97 and a beta of 1.30.

Astec Industries ( NASDAQ:ASTE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $291.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.56 million. Astec Industries had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 1.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Astec Industries will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Astec Industries’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Astec Industries in the 1st quarter worth $179,000. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Astec Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Astec Industries, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets equipment and components used primarily in road building and related construction activities in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Materials Solutions. The Infrastructure Solutions segment offers asphalt plants and related components, heaters, concrete dust control systems, asphalt pavers, vaporizers, concrete material handling systems, screeds, heat recovery units, paste back-fill plants, asphalt storage tanks, hot oil heaters, bagging plants, fuel storage tanks, industrial and asphalt burners and systems, custom batch plants, material transfer vehicles, soil stabilizing-reclaiming machinery, blower trucks and trailers, milling machines, soil remediation plants, wood chippers and grinders, pump trailers, concrete batch plants, control systems, liquid terminals, storage equipment and related parts, construction and retrofits, polymer plants, and concrete mixers, as well as engineering and environmental permitting services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Astec Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astec Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.