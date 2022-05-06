AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:AZN – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is £106.32 ($132.81).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZN. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($86.82) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a £115 ($143.66) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a £120 ($149.91) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($143.66) target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday.

LON AZN opened at £103.80 ($129.67) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £160.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,651.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 9,968.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,112.95. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of GBX 7,556 ($94.39) and a 52-week high of £110 ($137.41).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a GBX 145.30 ($1.82) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $64.80. This represents a yield of 1.74%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 44.99%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

