Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Athersys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Athersys from $1.25 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATHX opened at $0.56 on Friday. Athersys has a fifty-two week low of $0.46 and a fifty-two week high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.28 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of -1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Athersys ( NASDAQ:ATHX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athersys will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Daniel A. Camardo purchased 132,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $102,256.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 12.1% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 90,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Athersys by 31.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC increased its stake in Athersys by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 34,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Athersys by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Athersys by 2.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 441,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.39% of the company’s stock.

Athersys, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions.

